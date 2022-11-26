Aaftab Poonawala Makes Startling Revelations in Polygraph Test

Shraddha Walker's murder case in Delhi is getting more gruesome by the day. Her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala finally underwent a polygraph test, in which he is said to have made some startling revelations.

It is worth mentioning here that Aaftab opted out of the test citing fever. But now, finally during the test, he confessed to watching Ajay Devgn's murder mystery Drishyam.

A team of panelists is yet to decide whether Aaftab will now go through a narco test to get more details about how he allegedly killed his live-in partner.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's friend has revealed that Aaftab would burn the victim with cigarettes and that she did not inform the police hoping he would change.

Also, a letter written by Shraddha to the police in her complaint clearly shows that she was scared for life and expected physical harm from him. Have a look..

It now remains to be seen how the case will unfold in the coming days.