VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh CID officials arrested the main accused Ghanta Subba Rao (A-1) in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam on Monday. He was shifted to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination. The former IAS officer was produced before the Special Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till December 24.

It is learned that CID officials on Sunday arrested three representatives of private companies who were instrumental in the Rs 241 crore scam related to the AP Skill Development Corporation which happened during the TDP regime in 2014. Soumyadri Shekhar, former MD of Siemens, Vikas Vinayak Khanvalkar, CMD of Pune-based DesignTech, and Mukul Agarwal, COO of Skiller Enterprises India Pvt Ltd, were arrested in connection with the case earlier.

The prime accused in the case, Ghanta Subba Rao was formerly the special secretary -Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, and was also the founder Managing Director, and CEO of APSSDC.

The APCID took up the financial fraud case based on a complaint by the present APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against 26 people, including Rao and another retired government official Lakshmi Narayana on December 9, 2021.

