GUNTUR: An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday night. A case of sexual assault has been registered after the woman filed a complaint with the Guntur Nagarampalem police that an unidentified man had sexually assaulted her at her home.

According to the Guntur police, the senior citizen hailing from Kishkindapalayam in Kollur mandal, came to work as a labourer 15 years ago and settled in Kamakshi Nagar in Nagarampalem. Her husband died a year ago. She has three sons and a daughter. Two of her sons died earlier.

The existing son and daughters were married, living separately and she was living alone in the colony.

As per the victim's version, on Friday night she heard a knock on the door. Thinking that her son had come home, she opened the door. However, an unidentified man attacked her and locked the door. As she started screaming, he closed her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

The octogenarian who fainted in the process regained consciousness and told her neighbours about the matter. They informed her family members who rushed to the place.

The Guntur police have registered her complaint is investigating the case and verifying if there are any CC Cameras in the vicinity of the house to verify if the person had entered the colony.

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per the Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault)

