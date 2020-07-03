KANPUR: Eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh, including deputy duperintendent of police Devendra Mishra, were killed and 12 others were injured when a group of criminals fired upon them in Kanpur on Thursday night, July 2.

According to police reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra Circle Officer Bilhor, Shivrajpur Station Officer Mahesh Yadav, one sub-inspector along with five constables were killed when they were fired upon by criminals from the rooftop and all the criminals managed to escape from the spot and fled into a jungle.

Gangster Vikas Dubey who is a key accused in 60 cases, including a murder case for the killing of former UP minister Santosh Shukla, inside a police station in 2001.

After receiving information from trusted sources over Dubey's presence in his house in Bikru village under Kanpur Dehat's Shivli Police Station area, a team of 15-16 UP police reached there to arrest him.

Dubey along with eight to ten other criminals who noticed the police approaching their house started firing against them from the rooftop.

In which eight police personnel were killed and 12 others were injured and injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police even called for help from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat police stations.

Police started a combined operation to nab the criminals, said Kanpur ADG JN Singh



Following the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) along with Inspector General of Police have reached the spot.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has responded over the incident and expressed his deepest condolence to the families of the 8 policemen who lost their lives. CM sought a detailed report of the incident.

Adityanath directed DGP HC Awasthi to take stern action against criminals, who were involved in the killing of policemen.