HYDERABAD: Eight people were arrested for playing cards at New MLA Quarters in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Saifabad police nabbed the accused, including a retired government employee and two real estate businessmen, on charges of playing cards.

The quarters are allotted late Congress MLA and former Minister M. Mukesh Goud, a leading daily reported. Police raided quarter number 129 allotted at New MLA Quarters at 11.45 pm.

In the raids police seized mobile phones, Rs 1.12 lakh cash, 52 playing cards, five sealed playing card boxes, three cigarette packets and two empty liquor bottles, police said.

A case has been registered against them under Section 3 and 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act on Friday.

The arrested include, K. Kiran Kumar who is a retired government employee, businessmen Satish Kumar, G. Gopal Rao, C. Pradeep, P. Murali, realtor S. Manmohan and Raj Kumar a gym trainer, police said.