MUMBAI: A 53-year-old woman from Goregaon, Mumbai was booked for taunting and insulting her 36-year-old neighbour calling her a psycho, eunuch and even went to the extent of slut shaming her, amounting to outraging her modesty.

As per a report first published in the Times of India, the victim was working as a manager in a private company and was staying in the apartment for the past one year. She is said to have availed the Tiffin services of the accused in the past, but discontinued it as she did not like the taste and settled the account.

The old woman' son had hosted a late night party on December 12 and was playing music late in the night. The victim had requested him to turn down the volume, and after that had stopped all interaction with family.

After the incident, the woman had started harassing the woman in retaliation. Taunting her at every juncture, she would stand outside the door and make crude remarks calling her a psycho, whether she was a boy or girl because of her short hair and that she had the voice of a dog.

Unable to bear the harassment further, the woman filed an FIR on Saturday under IPC Sections 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 500 (defamation).

Siddhesh Borkar, her lawyer said that a woman making such derogatory remarks would amount to outraging and tarnishing the modesty of any lady just because she’s a single lady living independently.

The matter escalated on January 11 when the victim went to visit a neighbour. The accused commented on her pants and asked if she had wet her pants, abused her parents and went to the extent of calling her a prostitute and accused her of soliciting men in her apartment.

The victim called the police helpline number 100 first. But that also was of no use and she continued her abuse. However, with her harassment continuing unabated she resorted to filing an FIR.