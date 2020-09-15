SITAPUR: Five men have been accused of abducting and gang-raping a minor girl in Imalia Sultanpur village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The accused also recorded the incident and later uploaded the video on social media.

After the video started circulating online, police took action and the main accused has been arrested on Monday.

According to a complaint from the victim, police said that the incident took place on September 7 in Imalia Sultanpur village when the girl was returning home from the market.

Later, two youths identified as Sheebu and Nazim later dragged her to a nearby cane field where three others were also present. They then gang- raped her. The girl told police the accused made a video of the heinous act on their mobile phones and threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

A case against the five accused have been registered, and the main accused Sheebu, was arrested on Monday. Police are on the lookout of the other accused.

As tension mounted in the village over the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police R P Singh and Additional SP (South) Rajiv Dixit visited the village and additional police force have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.