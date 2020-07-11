CHENNAI: Three people, including son of former SBI employees were arrested on Friday, July 10 for running a fake and duplicate State Bank of India branch in Panruti, Tamil Nadu, which was set up three months ago.

According to Panruti police inspector, the mastermind was the unemployed youth, whose both parents worked in SBI earlier, a media report said. His father passed away 10 years back while his mother had retired two years ago.

Police said that the other two people include one who ran a printing press, where all the documents were printed and the other was into printing rubber stamps.

According to police, after a customer noticed the branch in Panruti, he took up the matter with the Branch manager of other branch who in turn took up the matter to Zonal office.

The Zonal office clarified that there are only two branches in Panruti and no third branch was there.

Soon after, when SBI officials visited the branch, to their amazement, it was a look-alike of any other SBI branch, with all system in place.

Immediately police was called which led to their arrest. The three accused were presented in court.

However, in a good news, SBI officials said no transactions had taken place from the branch so no one had lost their money.