HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman approached the Punjagutta police on Thursday alleged that she was harassed, cheated and sexually exploited by 143 men.

According to police, she was married in 2009 and got divorced the next year. She has alleged that her husband's relatives and cousins were harassing her from the third month of her marriage. The woman is from Somajiguda here, as reported by a daily.

In her complaint, she has alleged that 143 persons, have exploited her multiple times. She has named most in her complaint and said that they have threatened, abused and sexually abused her many times.

“The victim alleged they abused her in the name of caste and also filmed her while sexually assaulting her. They threatened to kill her and upload her pictures and videos on social media,” the Punjagutta police said, as was quoted by the daily.

Police said that a case was booked against all the 143 persons.

Police said they have booked a case and are verifying the complaint.

They said based on probe, action will be taken against the accused.

The victim was sent to the Bharosa Centre for counselling, police said.