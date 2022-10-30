Girls are no less than guys. If you give them a chance, pat them on their back and encourage, they will show their power. Sheikh Sadia Almas from Mangalagiri of Guntur district has proved her mettle in powerlifting. Sadia was inspired by her father, who was a national champion in powerlifting. She started practicing since class 10 and is creating a sensation by winning every possible tournament.

She has participated in manay national level competitions and won several gold medals. In 2021, she won the gold medal in the 57 kg category in the Asian Championship held in Turkey. Sadia practices for five to six hours every day under the guidance of her father.

This strong girl of India has another big goal. While excelling in sports, she studies well and aspires to become an IPS. Sadia proved that one can achieve success in any field with discipline and determination to achieve. Sakshi Media Group is honoring Sadia Almas, who is bringing medals to India in Powerlifting, with the Young Achiever of the Year award in the sports category.