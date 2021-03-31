Hyderabad: Pregnant Girl Leaves Behind Emotional Suicide Note, Her Marriage Is Another Story

A 20-year-old woman committed suicide after she was cheated by her husband. The deceased was identified as Aishwarya and she died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room.

According to the reports, Aishwarya, a resident of Meerpet, Hyderabad used to stay active on social media and she came to know about Mareddy Ashir, a 21-year-old boy through Instagram. Within a very less span of time, both of them became friends. Ashir and Aishwarya got married on February 20th, 2021 in a temple without the consent of the parents. Both of them have taken a small room for rent and stayed together for some time. The parents of Aishwarya who came to know about their marriage warned them to settle down first and took away Aishwarya with them to their home.

Aishwarya, who felt that her parents were going against her and didn't want her to be with Ashir anymore. Depressed over the issue, Aishwarya once again came out of the house and was staying with two friends in a private hostel in Banjara Hills. Ashir came to her and became close to her again. Aishwarya became pregnant and told this to Ashir. He told her that this is not the correct time for pregnancy and forcibly persuaded her to abort her child.

Aishwarya went directly to Ashir's home, where his mother told him that after two years, they would think about the marriage and even Ashir was on the same lines. Dejected Aishwarya went to the hostel and wrote a suicide letter in which she wrote that she was deceived by Ashir and said that she didn't do any mistake. Police registered a case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death of the girl.