Alluri Sitarama Raju district: In a tragic road accident five people including two children were killed and forty others injured in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

A private bus had overturned near Edugurallapalli in the Chinturu Mandal of the district. The bus was traveling with 60 passengers and was on its way to Vijayawada from Chinnapally near Odisha.

The accident seemed to have occurred when the driver who was said to have fallen asleep at the wheel lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn leading to the bus turning turtle. Passersby who saw the overturned bus called the police who rushed to the scene and launched rescue and relief operations.

While three persons died on the spot, two others succumbed at Edugurallapalli government hospital. The victims were said to be migrant laborers and were coming to Vijayawada for work. Chinturu police have registered a case and are investigating.

