NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for stealing crucial electronic hardware from an indigenous aircraft carrier being built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd between June and September last year.

The two men have been identified as Daya Ram, 22, and 23-year-old Sumit Kumar Singh. While one has been arrested from Bihar, other was held from Rajasthan on Wednesday after an extensive scientific investigation by the NIA, as reported by a channel.

The NIA took over the probe from Kerala police on October 16 last year. The anti-terrorism also said that they have recovered the stolen electronic items, including processors, RAMs and solid-state drives with data "pertaining to the security of the nation".

"Singh, who was arrested from Bihar's Munger district, and Daya Ram, from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, confessed to the crime after sustained interrogation. Some stolen electronic devices have been recovered," the NIA said in a statement.

"The electronic components include five micro-processors, 10 RAMs, five solid-state drives from the multi-functional consoles on the ship," it added.

It was found during the investigation that the duo were contractual workers engaged in painting work aboard the under-construction aircraft carrier. They stole the hardware to earn money and left for their hometowns in September.

Later, the case was filed by Kerala police and investigation was underway.

The NIA had registered the case on September 26. The anti-terrorism agency analysed finger and palm prints of over 5,000 people who worked on the ship during the period, examined witnesses. It also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on this "blind case".