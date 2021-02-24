2 Guntur Goldsmiths Die In Ramagundam Road Accident, Two Rushed To Karimnagar Hospital

Ramagundam: The deceased were identified as businessmen from the Guntur district. Gold bags were found in their car. Dozens of the pocketbooks also were seized.

A horrible road accident took place in Peddapalli district. Two people were killed in the accident and two others were in critical condition. The accident took place at the base of the Malayalapally railway bridge near Ramagundam NTPC in the early hours of Tuesday, February 23rd.

Reports suggest that the car was speeding and that it went fast and overturned. Two were killed on the spot. The other two were critically injured and rushed to Karimnagar Hospital in critical condition. Police seized a large quantity of gold from the car of the deceased. The three bags in the back compartment were opened and dozens of pocket books were found. Police opined that the deceased might have been goldsmiths.

The dead and injured were identified as belonging to Narasaraopet, Guntur district. Rambabu, Srinivas, Srinivas brother-in-law Santosh, another gold trader, were traveling in a car on his way to Bellampalli in Manchiryal via Ramagundam when they were involved in an accident. The car overturned and four people were trapped in it. Rambabu, a gold trader, was killed on the spot when locals spotted him lying outside. Srinivas died on the way to the hospital.

Driver Santosh and Srinivas' brother-in-law Santosh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Karimnagar Hospital. The bodies were kept at Ramagundam Area Hospital. A kilo and a half of gold were found in the car. Earlier, 108 personnel reached the spot and handed over the gold ornaments to the Ramagundam police. Speeding and reckless driving are thought to be the cause of the accident.