In a horrific incident that will send a chill down your spine, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The incident took place on Friday under Isanagar police station limits.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Sanjay and Santosh.

Police said that the teenager had gone to the fields on Friday afternoon. When she did not return home till late evening, her parents and relatives started looking for her. Later, they noticed some dragging marks near a sugarcane field and found her body.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dhaurahra, Abhishek Pratap along with Isanagar police officials rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations which led to the arrest of two men on Friday night, as reported by a news agency.

The girl's father said the family had no enmity with anyone in the village.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act, he said.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said the men have been booked under offences of murder and gang rape and strict action will be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA), as reported by a daily.

There were several media reports that her eyes were gouged and her tongue cut. However, the DSP clarified that the reports were not true. He said that the post-mortem conducted by a panel of doctors showed no such thing.

"The post-mortem report stated the cause of the girl's death was strangulation after rape," he was quoted saying.