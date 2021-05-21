13 Maoists Killed By C-60 Commandos In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

In a police operation, 13 Maoists were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli that took place in a forest between Paydi- Kotmi in eastern Vidarbha on Friday.

DIG, Naxal range, Sandip Patil, said that the C-60 commandos had carried out the operation in a Maoists camp near a village, at around 4 am. The commandos recovered arms, weapons, substantial literature, and other materials of daily need after the encounter.

The Maoists had met the villagers and discussed the tendu leaves contract. They were supposed to sneak out early in the dawn, but were attacked by the commandos, he added.

"We had kicked off the operation a day ago itself after learning about the Maoists' presence in the forest. So far, about 13 bodies being recovered, searches are still on," Sandip said.