NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident from the national capital, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. The incident happened on August 4.

The girl is battling for her life at AIIMS in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the girl at AIIMS on Thursday and promised that the government will give Rs 10 lakh to support the family.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakhs to her family members," Kejriwal told reporters outside the hospital.

According to police, they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The neighbours saw the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police and her parents.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place. She was hit couple of times on her head and face with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

Police are on the lookout for the accused who is absconding and have registered case under relevant sections.

"We received information on Tuesday regarding assault of a minor girl in Paschim Vihar West police station. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by August 8.