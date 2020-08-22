HYDERABAD: Police on Friday arrested from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district 12 people alleged to be "couriers" of the banned CPI (Maoist) who were planning attacks on police personnel.

Police seized gelatin sticks, detonators, electric wire and batteries supplied by the Maoists for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Assistant Superintendent of Police Manuguru Sub-Division Shabarish P said, as reported by a news agency.

Police said that the accused had been supplying Maoists essential items, including ration and vegetables, whenever they visited Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district since the last three years.

The "couriers" had attended a meeting of the Maoists of Manuguru Area Committee where the ultras handed over them the explosive materials and assigned them to carry out attacks on police personnel by planting IEDs, a week ago, police said.

The Maoists had handed over to the "couriers" the explosive materials and instructed them to make IEDs and plant the devices in forest areas, targeting police personnel. Based on information, police teams carried out combing operations in different forest areas and apprehended the 12 couriers from two villages, Shabarish said.

During the interrogation, they told police that the Maoists had given them explosives and also taught them how to make and plant IEDs.