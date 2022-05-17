12 Injured, 3 Kids Critical After Car Turns Turtle Near Kadapa

Hyderabad: Siddhareddy Garipalli was involved in a tragic road accident in the Chakrayapeta Zone of the YSR District of Kadapa. The car toppled on the way back to Kadapa after visiting Kadiri Lakshminarasimhaswamy.

Seven children and five adults in the car suffered serious injuries. All three children are in critical condition.

The injured were transported to the Vempalle Government Hospital in 108 ambulances.

After receiving first aid, they were transported in four 108 ambulances to Kadapa Rims Hospital for further treatment.

Some of the injured were from the East Godavari district's Amalapuram.