11-Year Old Girl Escapes From Clutches of Kidnapper In Bandar

Koneru Center‌ (Machilipatnam): The kidnapping of an 11-year-old minor girl who escaped from the clutches of the kidnapper created a stir in Bandar. An unidentified young man picked up a minor girl playing near the house on a two-wheeler. As the girl started crying loudly, he left her and fled the scene. The girl later returned home crying and told the family members as to what happened.

According to the details, Jampana Chandrasekhar and Lakshmi Baby from Sukarlabad, Machilipatnam have two daughters. The eldest daughter is in the tenth grade and the second daughter Ramyashree was studying in fifth class. Chandrasekhar was eking out a living by running a teashop near his home.

Ramyashree was playing with her friends near the teashop on Saturday night. An unidentified young man came to Ramyashree on a two-wheeler and pretended to ask for an address and took the unsuspecting girl on his vehicle. From there, he took her through several routes to the District Court Centre area. Sensing that something was wrong, the girl started crying loudly. Fearing he would be caught the man abandoned her near the local Ganesh temple and fled from there. From there, the girl walked back home alone. Upon reaching home, she told the parents what had happened.

The incident is being investigated and the local police are verifying the CCTV footage based on the girl's inputs. Bandar DSP M Ramesh Reddy and CI Ankababu collected details of the incident. However, no case has been registered in the police station over the incident as yet.