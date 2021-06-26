100 Crore Bribery: ED Summons Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate has called former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. He is to appear on Saturday in relation to the money laundering case. It was a 100 crore illegal money laundering case.

He is to appear under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On Friday night, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde of Deshmukh were arrested. Raids were carried out at their homes.

. In April, Deshmukh resigned from his post and said that he was not involved in any illegal activity.

Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. After the High Court orders, Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Uddhav Thackeray. In his resignation letter to the CM, Deshmukh said he doesn't find it morally correct to continue as home minister after the Bombay High Court's order.

What is it About?

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he made some really shocking revelations. It was also concerning Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia bomb scare case.

Param Singh alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. This collection could be carried out from any place including bars, pubs, hotels and other places.

In the letter, Home Minister Deshmukh also instructed Waze on how to collect the said amount. He instructed him to go about collecting at least Rs 2-3 lakhs per day and this way he will be able to collect Rs 40-50 crore per month. Waze immediately came to Singh’s office after his conversation with the Home Minister. Singh shared that he was shocked upon hearing all this and didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Denying all the allegations, Home Minister Deshmukh said that all this is nothing but a conspiracy. Param Singh is trying to save himself.