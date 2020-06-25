ANANTAPUR: Ten people were severely injured in a clash between two groups of people in Gooty of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 25.

According to police, a man named Narayana got into a verbal war with his neighbour who was allegedly creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol and was playing video games with a group of friends near his house.

Narayana warned him not to repeat this anymore.

Both Narayana and his neighbour got into a heated argument over the same which turned into a fight between two groups of people in SP colony of Gooty city, said sub-inspector Ibrahim.

The two groups attacked each other with rods, sticks, beer bottles and even pelted stones. Seeing this, people in that area ran out of fear.

Along with Narayana Veerash, Parushuram, Harikrishna and Veerendra were seriously injured in this clash.

The injured from the other group includes: Shekar, Arun, Tagore, Tirumalesh and Alivelu. All the 10 people who were severely injured were rushed to Ananatapur government hospital for treatment.

CI Rajashekar Reddy along with SI Ibrahim has inspected SP colony.

Police registered a case and started an inquiry.