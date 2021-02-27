Youth Dies In Drunk Driving Accident At Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad

A youth died while one of his friends suffered injuries when their car hit a traffic signal pole on the early hours of Saturday. The incident took place at Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. According to the reports, the youngster behind the wheel was driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

A total of three people have been travelling in the car at the time of accident, a person who is sitting in the back seat of the car died on the spot, another person fled from the spot. Police have taken Gautam into custody who drove the car under the influence of alcohol. The deceased was identified as Sandeep and the dead body has been shifted to the government hospital. A case was registered against Gautam and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the accident.