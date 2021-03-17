 Tractor Runs Over Negligent Driver Repairing It With Ignition On!

In a tragic incident, a young man died due to his own negligence. Vallepu Mahesh, 18, working as a tractor driver fell under his own tractor and died. While repairing the vehicle Mahesh turned it on from below and all of a sudden, the tractor moved over the man and he died. This incident took place in Bachupally police limits of Hyderabad.

Mahesh was traveling from Kaiser Nagar to Bachupally by tractor on 15 March at around 1 pm. Mid-way, he realized that the diesel was leaking from the engine. Observing the leakage, he got down from the vehicle keeping it on. He repaired it by removing the engine part. He then climbed under the seat and recklessly turned on the tractor. The tractor suddenly moved forward.

The tractor tire flew over Mahesh and he was severely injured. His friend Joshua and Bachupally police immediately took him to the hospital. However, Mahesh died while receiving treatment. Police registered a case and the investigation is on.

