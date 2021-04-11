 SEB Seizes 3.05 Crore Cash From Bengaluru Resident At  Kurnool Check Post

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel seized Rs 3.05 crore unaccounted cash and 1.12 kg gold ornaments in separate incidents at Panchalingala border check-post late on Friday. They later handed it over to the Kurnool Police.

DSP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that one, BA Chethan Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, was carrying the amount to Chennai from Raipur in Madhya Pradesh state. Chethan followed the directions of Arun Kumar of Chennai and went to Raipur. Later, from there, he had gone to Raigarh where he was handed over the huge amount, said the SP.

On April 8 he boarded a private travel bus to Hyderabad. From here, he again boarded a bus to Bengaluru with the cash. While SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah and his staff conducted vehicle checks at the Panchalingala border check-post, they detected the bag containing the cash. During the investigation, Chethan said that the amount belonged to Ramachandra Medical College located in Chennai, the SP said.

When the CI asked Chethan to provide valid documents for the amount, he failed to produce them. With this, the CI seized the entire amount and handed it over to the Kurnool Police. CI Vikrama Simha filed a case under Section 102 CrPC and launched an investigation. The amount was handed over to the Income Tax department personnel for initiating appropriate action, added the SP.

He further said that in a span of two months, the SEB police has seized Rs 8 crore cash, 25 kg gold, 12 kg silver and 500 grams of diamonds.

