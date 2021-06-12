 Nellore: Three Workers Killed After Car Rams Into Auto

In a tragic incident, a car rammed into an auto near Budawada of Nellore district on Friday evening. Three people were killed and four others were severely injured in the incident.

According to the locals, workers from the YSR Kadapa district came to Budawada to cut down trees. On Friday, while returning to their home town in an auto, a car coming from Budwel lost control and hit the auto.

Venkatamma, who was travelling in the auto succumbed due to injuries. Six others who were severely injured, were rushed to the Udayagiri Government Hospital for treatment.

Venkataswamy and Chinnaiah died while receiving treatment. Marripadu police registered a case and are investigating the reasons. The dead bodies were sent for postimortem.