Ziva Dhoni Bags First Endorsement Deal: Check Ad

The former Indian captain, MS Dhoni might have done lots of advertisements and is also ambassador of many brands, but this time it will be even more special. For an upcoming Oreo Biscuit ad, MS Dhoni will be starring alongside his daughter Ziva.

This will be Ziva’s debut in the advertising world. Oreo Biscuits recently shared this news on their Instagram account. “Look who’s entered the field to play! Stay tuned with Oreo for some fun in 2021 with MS Dhoni and Ziva,” captioned Oreo.

5 years-old Ziva Dhoni has already made lots of fans, with her personal Instagram account crossing 1.8 million followers. Though the account is managed by Parents Sakshi and Mahi, it is still run in Ziva’s name.

The Chennai super Kings captain has done a lot of endorsements including Cars24, Indian Terrain, RedBus, GoDaddy, Reebok, Boost, Siyaram, TVS motors and others. He is currently the ambassador of many brands as well.

The ad is set to be released later in January.