Yuzvendra Chahal Impresses Dhanashree in style With Bad Boy X Bad Girl Song Reel

Oct 20, 2021, 14:11 IST
YuzvendraChahalreel - Sakshi Post

Badshah's recently launched song Bad Boy X Bad Girl featuring actress Mrunal Thakur, has caught the attention of none other than Indian Cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly known as Yuzi Chahal. The right-arm leg spinner took to his Insta page and uploaded a reel on the song in his inimitable style, trying his best to impress his better half. The charismatic and cheerful Chahal is seen taking his swag and fashion quotient a notch higher, by setting a trend with an outfit transition reel,  leaving his fans in awe. 

Check it out ! 

Tags: 
Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma
Badshah
Advertisement
Back to Top