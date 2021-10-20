Yuzvendra Chahal Impresses Dhanashree in style With Bad Boy X Bad Girl Song Reel

Badshah's recently launched song Bad Boy X Bad Girl featuring actress Mrunal Thakur, has caught the attention of none other than Indian Cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly known as Yuzi Chahal. The right-arm leg spinner took to his Insta page and uploaded a reel on the song in his inimitable style, trying his best to impress his better half. The charismatic and cheerful Chahal is seen taking his swag and fashion quotient a notch higher, by setting a trend with an outfit transition reel, leaving his fans in awe.

Check it out !