NEW DELHI: Wishes have been pouring in for Smrithi Mandhana as she turned 24 on Saturday. The 24-year-old, Mandhana who made her ODI debut in 2013 and Test debut in 2014, was the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women's Team of the Year in 2016.

So far, she played 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is and has scored 2025 runs in ODIs while 1716 runs in T20Is.

Jhulan Goswami wished Mandhana on her birthday and she wrote on Twitter, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also wished Mandhana on Twitter and his post said, "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left-handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes."

Shikhar Dhawan wished Mandhana and he tweeted: "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti. Wishing you loads of luck and continued success."

Women's team head coach W.V. Raman wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. Have a lovely day and may God bless you always."

BCCI also wrote on Twitter, saying, "First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs. Let's celebrate our very own @mandhana_smriti's birthday revisiting her fine 90-run knock during the #WWC17." and also shared a video.