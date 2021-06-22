WTC Final: Twitterati Reaction After India vs NZ Match Abandoned By Rain

Jun 22, 2021, 12:13 IST
Sakshi Post

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on day four of the match was halted due to rain. On day three, India was bowled out for 217 in their first innings at the Stumps, while New Zealand was at 101/2 in 49 overs.

BCCI tweeted, "Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again tomorrow" and ICC gave the update as "day four of the WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain

With little action on the fourth day, fans expressed their frustration on BCCI and ICC through humorous memes.

