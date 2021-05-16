WTC Final: Indian Players To Undergo 3 RT-PCR Tests,14 Days Quarantine

The Board of Cricket For Control in India (BCCI) has made all arrangements for the Indian players to play in the most awaited World Test Championship series. As part of the COVID safety protocol, Team India players have to follow strict rules before they leave

As part of this, all Indian players who are heading to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) and England Tour of India series will first have to undergo three RT-PCR tests at their homes first, before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

If they test Covid negative, the players will then be quarantined for 14 days before leaving for England on June 2. Cricketers are permitted to travel along with their families for more than three months, according to the BCCI. The same rules apply to the family members as well.

The WTC Final will be held in Southampton from June 18 to 22 and will feature Team India and New Zealand. As per the BCCI officials, many players have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine, including Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubhaman Gill.