Wrestler Sushil Kumar Suspended From Railway Job

Olympian Sushil Kumar, who was arrested by Delhi police near Mundka on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of Junior Wrestler Sagar Dhankar, has suffered a major setback. Sushil has been suspended from Northern Railway following charges of murder said, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar

His application to extend the job's validity had previously been denied by the Delhi government. The government forwarded his application to the Northern Railway Department, where he was assigned. Sushil had been on deputation in the Delhi government since 2015, and his term had been extended until 2020, but he wanted it to be extended again in 2021.

Following Sushil's arrest in the murder case, dark clouds have begun to loom over his Padmashree award. The Home Ministry can only take the next step after the court makes a decision in this case. Sushil Kumar received the Padma Shri award in 2011 for his contributions to sports.