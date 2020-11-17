Worst Players Of IPL 2020: Biggest Flops Of Season 13

After the conclusion of the Indian premier league (IPL) 13th season, many former cricketers were criticizing the players and team performance. Former player Virender Sehwag picked a few players who were a failure and couldn’t justify their huge pay.

Aaron Finch: He played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The Australian captain failed to live up to the expectations. Finch managed just 268 runs in 12 matches. Sehwag opined that this can be due to the Bangalore curse.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian batsman has been a disappointment for Kings XI Punjab. The Punjab management invested Rs 10.75 crores to buy him for Delhi. He scored just 102 runs in 11 matches with an average of 14.57. He also failed to pick the wickets. In 114 balls he just took 2 wickets.

Dale Steyn: This South African greatest fast bowler played for the RCB team. There was a time when everyone was afraid of Dale Steyn. The general notion was fear the bullets from the ‘Steyn Gun’. But in this IPL, instead of ‘Steyn Gun,’ we got a homemade pipe gun said Sehwag.

Andrew Russel: He is good with his bat and famous for his sixes. He played for the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Many of the fans thought he will play a key role in the team but he remained lazy. Because of that, Kolkata didn’t make it to the playoffs concluded Shewag.

Here are the few Indian players who flopped in IPL 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: One of the finest players in Indian Cricket team and in IPL but he didn’t perform well this season. Dhoni scored just 200 runs at an average of 25. This was his lowest total in any IPL. He was retained for Rs.15 crores, went without scoring a half-century. This was the first time the CSK team didn’t reach the playoffs.

Prithvi Shaw: He started the tournament on a high note, scored two half-centuries in the first few matches. In the second half of the tournament, he lost his form. However, he was again given a chance to perform but failed.

Dinesh Karthik: KKR wicket-keeper and batsman started his tournament as a skipper. Because of his poor performance and pressure, he left the captaincy to focus on his own performance yet no improvement was seen in his game. He was retained for Rs 7.4 crore

Kedar Jadhav: CSK retained him for Rs 7.8 crore. In this season, he became fodder for memes on social media. He scored 62 runs in eight games with an average of 20.66