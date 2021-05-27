World's Toughest Batsmen to Bowl

Pat Cummins, a famous fast bowler from Australia, has established himself as one of the best pacers in recent times. Since making his international debut in 2011, the 28-year-old has taken 164 wickets at an economy rate of 2.74 and an average of 21.6 in 34 Test matches.

Meanwhile, the bowler named the batsmen who are the most difficult to bowl against. Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, and Kane Williamson were among the names on Cummins' exclusive list.

Also Read: Mithali Raj Opens Up About Working With Coach Ramesh Powar

Cummins said, "These are the best in the world, and they are the most visible since they have no flaws. Each team has a few batters that are the most difficult to bowl to, but you should take on those challenges since they are the most rewarding."

However, my opinion is likely to differ from that of many other batsmen throughout the world. They are occasionally spin-friendly, but typically they are very flat.