World Test Championship: Draw Or Tie Both Teams Will Share The Cup

The playing conditions for the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton next month were revealed today by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"A draw or a tie will see both teams hailed as equal winners...", according to the world body's playing conditions.

The ICC has also set aside a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final, which is expected to take place from June 18 to 22, with the Reserve Day on June 23. "Both of these decisions were decided before the start of the ICC World Test Championship in June 2018."

"If a positive outcome is not reached after five complete days of play, the match will be deemed a draw," according to the International Cricket Council.

The final decision on whether or not to employ the Reserve Day will be made at the scheduled start of the fifth day's last hour.

Rules for the final match

Short Runs: Any call of a "short-run" by the On-field Umpire will be automatically reviewed by the Third Umpire, and the judgment will be communicated to the On-field Umpire before the next ball is bowled.

Player Reviews: Before determining whether to take a player review for LBW, the fielding captain or the dismissed batsman may establish with the umpire if a genuine attempt to play the ball was made.

DRS Review: The Wicket Zone height margin has been raised to the top of the stumps for LBW reviews to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.