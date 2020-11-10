Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Trail Blazers Beat Super Novas To Win Maiden Title

Nov 10, 2020, 11:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

A new champion arose in the women’s T20 Challenge cricket tournament. The Trail Blazers defeated the Super Novas by 16 runs. It was a tough match for both the teams. 

Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur? 

Trail Blazers or Super Novas? 

A lot of questions were being raised by cricket fans. The Trail Blazers gave a fitting reply to all the fans and beat the defending champions Super Novas, who have won the title twice.

Trail Blazer's skipper Smriti Mandhana (68 off 49 balls; 5 fours and 3 sixes) led the team and scored 118 for 8 in 20 overs and the Super Novas were restricted to 102 for 7 in 20 overs. 

The winning captain Smriti Mandhana said It was an amazing experience to win the Women’s T20 Challenge for the first time. I just told the girls that these are the last 20 overs of the tournament. 

Meanwhile, losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, the team couldn’t build partnership and that came as a setback for the team from winning the title for the third time.

