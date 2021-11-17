Will Yuvraj Make His Mark in Second Innings? Check Astrologer’s Prediction

It was Yuvraj Singh’s brilliancy on the field that helped India win back the World Cup in 2011 after a gap of 28 years. This got reaffirmed by the fact that our favourite Yuvi was officially named the Man of the Series during the tournament. Nearly eight years later on June 10, 2019 when he convened a press conference to drop the retirement bombshell, cricket enthusiasts worldwide were left disappointed, for they would no longer be able to enjoy the cricketing theatrics of the iconic player. Thankfully, Yuvraj has now revealed his intentions to re-enter the stadium in a blue jersey, and fans cannot help but wait in anticipation for the comeback. To delve into the possibilities, we spoke with astrologer, prophesier and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, whose predictions on celebrities often hit the bulls eye.

Based on the finding of astrological calculations and the cricketer’s face reading, the astrologer said that Yuvraj’s comeback in international cricket would be much more than mere media frenzy. “Yuvraj Singh is a legend and a role model for all Indians. In both his on-field and off-field lives, he has emerged as a true winner. While his cricketing skills are bound to impress anyone, his fight against cancer inspires everyone to fight against odds. Though he announcement his retirement a few years later, his heart remained on the field and it is already high time he made the most awaited comeback,” said Pandit Jagannath.

Talking about the possibilities of whether the comeback would be a dud or a hit, the astrologer added, “Yuvraj will make an impressive comeback and will perform brilliantly on the field.” The astrological calculations and face reading of the cricketer further suggest that he would not have to face much problem in making it back to the Indian dressing room, which must have always been Yuvraj’s home away from home.

“The cricketer will definitely make it to the national team and his experience is bound to benefit the new yet talented faces among the Men in Blue. Also, we will see a lot of positive changes in him as a player. We would find him overcoming the shortcomings that he himself would have felt during his previous successful stint in the Indian cricket. The changes, however, would not be confined to him as a player, but would also spill over in the dressing room as a team player,” said the astrologer.

Pandit Jagannath further said it would be Yuvraj’s batting prowess that would help him regain his spot in the Indian cricketing squad.