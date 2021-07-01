Will Opener Shubham Gill Miss the English Test Series?

In a spot of bad news for the Indian Cricket team, star opener Shubman Gill is said to have sustained a serious leg injury which might put him out of action for whole tour of England. How the injury happened seems to be a mystery, which could either a calf injury or a hamstring tear. The five-match Test series between India and England will be played from August 4 to September 14.

While the team management hopes that he recovers in time for the series which is just a month away, sources say that he might have to miss the matches, as surgery might be needed. Mayank Agarwal could in all probabilities take Gill’s place.

The Indian cricket team has not won any matches in the English fields and 2007 was the last time when the side won a Test series in England and since that feat, they have lost 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018. The BCCI however has not shared any update on Gill's fitness.

Currently, the Indian squad is on a three-week break which started from June 24.

Also Read: ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson Takes No 1 Spot Check Out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Rank