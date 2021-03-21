Will Meet Amit Shah To Seek CBI Further Investigation on Md Azharuddin: TCA President

Yendala Laxminarayana, TCA President warned Md Azharuddin that he should refrain from interfering in TCA Matters and stop his false Claims on Districts Cricket development, he said the CBI further Investigation as per the last paused Report’s closing Notes of CBI is still pending and the case needs to be Charge sheeted by CBI, and stated ‘we will meet Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah’ to seek orders to further investigate and filing the charge sheet in the entire match-fixing matter.



He said, Azharuddin has taken only temporary relief and managed the permission to contest in HCA elections, but has not been acquitted from the allegations of match-fixing. In the investigation conducted by CBI, Azharuddin has admitted to having fixed matches for Money with bookies and involving his co cricketers, the matter is supposed to be further deeply investigated and appropriate action should be taken against the culprits involved in fixing the matches.

Dharam Guruva Reddy, TCA Secretary through a Visual Presentation has stated that TCA has acquired permission from the Honorable Supreme Court as well as directions to BCCI from the Honorable High Court at Bombay to consider and dispose of the pending TCA Application on or before 30th April 2021 as per BCCI Procedure of affiliation.

TCA has conducted more than 3000 BCCI Format leagues and Tournaments across the State in the last 6 years through 48 Events so far, identified 100s of young deserving Talent and is nurturing them through its 38 free academies across the state. He has pointed the meticulous ball to ball match recording and scores updation which results in a transparent performance evaluation of players to pick the State Teams in all BCCI age Groups formats, where HCA does not follow the similar criteria which is also followed by many BCCI Member Associations in the Country, hence the corruption in Selections is occurring in HCA, Azharuddin, as a President of HCA should have cleaned up the messed up system there, instead, he has ignored it to further be spoiled and corrupted.

TCA is not interested in HCA activities or their corruption continued but surely will stand by with all the Cricketers, who fall victim to such corruption.

TSPL: TCA secretary has stated that TCA will conduct the Telangana State Premier League in July 2021 in IPL Format and will soon announce the full plan soon as TCA is expecting the BCCI Recognition before the commencement of the next Domestic Season. He said there will be 8 teams participating in the TSPL where 7 Cricketers from each team will be picked from Telangana Districts. He has presented the TCA Website and BCCI Constitution Compliance for recognition.