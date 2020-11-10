Who Will Win IPL 2020 Final Match: Mumbai Indians Or Delhi Capitals?

The much talked about IPL 2020 tournament at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has now reached its final stage. The field is ready for the final battle. The defending champions Mumbai Indians have won four IPL titles and now fighting for the fifth title while Delhi Capitals are eagerly waiting for their maiden title. IPL provides full entertainment for fans and a lot of support for the teams. This time, even though there is not much audience, it's always a delight to watch some action on the TV. The match starts at 7.30 Pm in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10

Daredevils became Capitals and came third in last year and this time with their better performance they are in the finals. Delhi Capitals is in the second position with 8 wins in 14 matches. In the qualifier 1, they lost the match against Mumbai Indians.

A huge defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians showed the team’s weakness but they came up with better performance in the qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, the team has the right tactics to lift their maiden title.

Mumbai Indians, the defending champions won four IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) will get their fifth title if they win the match. Mumbai Indians is in the first position with 9 wins in 14 matches. Throughout the tournament, they showed complete dominance against the opposing teams. Except for the last match, the team battled all the matches and showed their mark.

We came to the UAE with high hopes. Now is the time to fulfil them. Although the entire season went well ... the actual work was not completed. Our goal is to win the IPL title and we’ll show the best game in the final. Says Ricky Ponting, Delhi Head Coach.

Having past experience in the final, the team seems to have an upper hand against the opponent. Every day in the league is new and there's no need to think of the past. We will play with the same plan as we’re facing a new opponent said Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain.