Where to Watch India Vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Match, Check India Streaming Time

T20 World Cup 2021: The match between India and Afghanistan is crucial to both teams. It will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 3, Wednesday and will start at 7.30 pm IST.

India will be led by Captain Virat Kohli while the Afghanistan side by Captain Mohammad Nabi. Currently, Afghanistan is number two on the table of Group 2, while Pakistan is first. Afghanistan has a higher net run rate than India. It will be a tough match for the latter. India’s batting line-up needs to come stronger to up the team’s chances of winning.

Here are the details regarding the match:

ICC T20 World Cup match India vs Afghanistan – 3 November, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST

Where to Watch?

On TV- Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.

Livestream- Disney+ Hotstar app or website