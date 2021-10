On Monday, Virat Kohli played his final match as RCB captain against KKR in the IPL 2021 Eliminator. In 2013, Kohli was named the RCB's permanent captain. In 140 games, he led RCB to victory 66 times. Under his command, RCB lost 70 games and four matches were called off due to rain. RCB's greatest result under Kohli's captaincy was a second-place finish in 2016.

