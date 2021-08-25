Watch: Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot in Yorkshire Vs Sussex First Quarter Final

Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan joins England in T20 blast. Rashid Khan, who represents Sussex, rained sixes and fours in the quarter-final against Yorkshire.

In particular, the helicopter shot hit by Rashid Khan was the highlight of the innings. Rashid hit a helicopter six over the off stump in the 18th over of Jordan Thompson's innings. The accuracy of his shot fell into the gallery without even giving the fielder a chance to find the ball.

Have a look at his helicopter shot

🚁 RASHID KHAN 🚁



How have you played this??!!#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/KU2DCptXgp — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 24, 2021

The video went viral on social media. Overall, Rashid hit 27 off 9 balls with three fours and two sixes. As for the match, Yorkshire, who batted first, scored 177 for seven in 20 overs.

In Sussex bowling Timel Mills bagged 3 tickets while Rashid Khan, Lenham, George Gorton, Chris Jordan took one wicket each. Sussex then went into the ring with a target of 178, losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs to reach the target. Captain Luke Wright was the top scorer with 54. Rashid Khan (27) and Dilre Rawlins (27) were the top scorers.

With this victory, Sussex‌ advanced to the semifinals. It is known that Rashid Khan was worried about his family due to takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan. The ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been postponed indefinitely.