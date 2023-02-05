Watch: Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes 6 Sixes in an Over in PSL Match

Islamabad: Pakistani batsman Iftikhar Ahmed on Sunday joined the elite club of batters who have slammed 6 sixes in an over. Iftikhar achieved the feat during an exhibition match of Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. He smashed 6 sixes in the 20th over bowled by pacer Wahab Riaz.

Wahab Riaz is one of the finest pacers in the Pakistani cricket team. He was clueless when Iftikhar, playing to the gallery, started hitting one six after the other in his over. Iftikhar scored 94 runs in just 50 balls.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi chased the target of 185 runs but lost the match by three runs.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪 Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥 Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023

In 2007, South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit 5 sixes in an over in an ODI match. In the same year, India’s Yuvrah Singh achieved this feat in a T20 World cup. In 2021, West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard became the third batter to slam 6 sixes in an over during a T20I against Sri Lanka.

