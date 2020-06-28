As the coronavirus-induced lockdown has bought cricketing activities to a halt, former India skipper MS Dhoni has used the time to go back to basics. Thanks to the videos shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni, that we get a glimpse of the cricketer through various social media handles.

In a recent video shared by MS Dhoni fan page, the cricketer was seen driving a tractor and plowing the field at his farmhouse in Ranchi. His interest in organic farming is known. And, during the lockdown period, we have seen him multiple times trying to be self-sustainable.

Reacting to the video, one user commented on Twitter, "From winning World cups to Serving in the army..!! And now this..!! A real "son of the soil" ..!! Is there anything this guy can't do??"

Another said, "The reason why i love this man. No matter how toxic the world is, this man is unmoved."

In his earlier videos posted by Dhoni on his Facebook handle, the cricketer had said that he was learning organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi, which was followed by Papaya in 20 days.

There has been intense speculation over MS Dhoni's international future ever since India's greatest captain took a sabbatical from competitive cricket following the 2019 World Cup semi-final debacle.

Dhoni hasn't played international cricket since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni missed several series in the home season of 2019 and also missed the high-profile tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

Meanwhile, his wife Sakshi rubbished the reports of Dhoni's retirement and described them as mere rumours.

Watch the video: