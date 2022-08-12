Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first-ever bowler to claim 600 wickets in T20 cricket. He reached this landmark during his side Northern Superchargers' match against the Oval Invincibles at the ongoing The Hundred competition on Thursday.

In the 89th ball of Invincibles innings, the legendary all-rounder Bravo bowled a superb delivery, rattling the all-rounder Sam Curran's middle stump who was trying to go big by giving himself some room. Curran was back in the pavilion for 60 runs off 39 balls.

The Caribbean all-rounder bowled a total of twenty balls and registered figures of 2/29. He also bowled eight dot balls and had an economy rate of 1.45 per ball. He could not open his account with the bat and registered a golden duck.

West Indies cricketer reached the feat of 600 wickets in 545 matches at an average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 8.21. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/23. He retired from international cricket In November last year after the end of his side's campaign in ICC World T20 2021.

In terms of highest number of wickets in the T20 format, Bravo is followed by Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan (466 wickets), West Indies spinner Sunil Narine (457 wickets), South African spinner Imran Tahir (451 wickets) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (418 wickets).

