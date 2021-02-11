Vivo May Lose IPL Title Sponsorship Over India-China Standoff

The Chinese company Vivo was banned for the 2020 edition of IPL. After which, Dream11 became the title sponsors for the season last year. Vivo used to pay at least ₹440 crore every year for the title sponsorship, but Dream11 paid ₹222 crore.

The reports are coming that Vivo will completely lose the sponsorship due to the ongoing Sino-Indian political clash. As the relation between India and China is not as good right now, the Chinese company Vivo will also be leaving Indian Premier League’s sponsorship.

After Vivo’s exit, there are other companies battling for the title sponsorship. It is Dream11 and online education platform, Unacademy. For the 2020 IPL, Dream11 got the title sponsorship; it is possible that the company will be coming back for the 2021 IPL as well.

BCCI source has confirmed that Vivo’s exit will most likely happen. Both Vivo and BCCI had decided not to continue the deal as of now. It will be best for the current time. BCCI further added that Vivo was suspended for a year, but they can transfer their pending liabilities as one-time title sponsors on the new winner.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Comes Back To India, Courtesy BCCI

Unacademy has been the associate sponsor but are ready to bid a higher amount and attain the title sponsor’s tag. Both Dream11 and Unacademy will be placing their offers for the title sponsorship.

After the IPL matches being held in UAE, last year, it will be coming back to India again in 2021. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) said they are confident about this. BCCI and India is the home of IPL and for the 14th season of the league, it will be back in the country. BCCI could not conduct the 13th season in India due to the pandemic and lockdown.