Vivo IPL 2021: Can You Answer The Bonus Question of This Week?

Vivo brings us entertaining yet interesting questions every day. You answer this question to get a chance to meet Indian Skipper and RCB captain Virat Kohli. With such competitions, the IPL fun becomes double.

It is a fun time watching IPL as you will not just be concentrating on the match but also on other exciting things. While these matches go on, different brands, companies, basically everyone tries to engage their audience with entertaining games and contests.

Every day, Vivo will share a question for their audience under the #VIVOIPL ‘#PerfectFan’ hashtag. Answer the question correctly and you might get a chance to meet RCB captain, Virat Kohli.

This time Vivo is back with their special bonus question of the Week. “Here is the Bonus Question for the week! Share your answers using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan and stand a chance to win autographed @imVkohli merchandise,” tweeted Vivo.

Today’s Bonus Question: What is this fielding position? T_I_D M_N

Answer: Third Man

Share your answers using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan. (Do not forget to add the hashtags.)