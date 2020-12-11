Virushka Wedding Anniversary: Onto A Lifetime Together, Says Kohli To Anushka

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 3rd anniversary today. On the sweet occasion, Virat Kohli shared an unseen picture from their dreamy wedding on social media platform Twitter captioning: "3 years and onto a lifetime together”. Have a look at the adorable couple...

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

Fans have named this adorable couple Virushka. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. Now, the couple is excited about welcoming their first baby in January. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is busy in India vs Australia series and Anushka Sharma is in Mumbai. However, Virat will return home on December 17 as he has been granted paternity leave.

In August of this year, Kohli and Anushka shared a picture on Instagram announcing the news that they were expecting their first child. Anushka Sharma showed off her baby bump in a lovely polka dots black and white outfit giving major materiality fashion goal to fans.