Virat Kohli's Emotional Tweet After RCB Exit in IPL 2020 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave their best level performance in IPL 2020. Like every season the team and especially the youngsters showcased their talent, even though things were against Royal challengers. In the first half of the IPL 13 season, they were on the top of the table and most of the fans thought the RCB will their first title. Unfortunately for them, in yesterday’s eliminator match, Royal challengers lost the match by 57 runs and were sent packing home.

On this, RCB skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional note on Twitter. He said that, In IPL 2020, the team faced many ups and downs but they stood strong as a team and gave their best performance. It was a great feeling to play with them as a team. However, some conditions were not favourable to the team and the support from the team members and staff was unforgettable, he said. Kohli shared a picture of team members and supporting staff and he said the team will regain the strength with all the love and support from fans.

Check out Virat Kohli's emotional tweet: